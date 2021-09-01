Lil Nas X’s MONTERO is gearing up to be one of the biggest albums of 2021, or so it looks from the star-studded tracklist he just dropped.

Yesterday, Lil Nas X blessed us all with the cover art for his debut album MONTERO. Today, he sent expectations climbing higher – Lil Nas X’s MONTERO might just be one of the biggest albums of the year, as it looks like from the tracklist he just dropped.

Spotted on the list of collaborations was Miley Cyrus, which is almost poetic because Nas’s collaboration with her father – Billy Ray Cyrus – sent him hurtling through the halls of fame. ‘Old Town Road’ not only won big at the Grammys, but also spawned numerous remixes and was one of the year’s biggest releases. Miley joins Nas on the song ‘Am I Dreaming?’

Also featured on the tracklist are Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat, on the songs ‘Dolla Sign Slime’ and ‘Scoop’ respectively.

One of the biggest surprises, of course, is Sir Elton John on the track ‘One Of Me’. At the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Nas referred to Elton John as a personal hero, saying: “Elton John has been called many things. Reggie, Rocket Man, Pinball Wizard, Sir Elton. To me, he’s a trailblazer who paved the way for others to live their lives freely and unapologetically. He’s inspired me and so many other people by being himself, and being larger than life, flashy and fearless, especially when he’s in front of that piano.”

The track ‘One Of Me’ will also appear on John’s upcoming album, The Lockdown Sessions, a collection of 16 collaborations that John worked on during the pandemic with various artists.

Elsewhere, Lil Nas X was also honoured as the Trevor Project’s inaugural Suicide Prevention Advocate of the Year icon, owing to his advocacy of LGBTQ+ and mental health issues.

In a statement, Nas said: “Discrimination around sexuality and gender identity is still very real, and our community deserves to feel supported and totally free to be themselves. I often get messages from fans telling me about their struggles with depression and suicidal thoughts, and it made me realize that this was something bigger than myself. If using my voice and expressing myself in my music can help even one kid out there who feels alone, then it was all worth it.”

MONTERO by Lil Nas X Tracklist:

01. Montero (Call Me By Your Name)

02. Dead Right Now

03. Industry Baby (feat. Jack Harlow)

04. Thats What I Want

05. The Art Of Realization

06. Scoop (feat. Doja Cat)

07. One Of Me (feat. Elton John)

08. Lost In The Catidel

09. Dolla Sign Slime (feat. Megan Thee Stallion)

10. Tales Of Dominica

11. Sun Goes Down

12. Void

13. Dont Want It

14. Life After Salem

15. Am I Dreaming (feat. Miley Cyrus)

Check out ‘Industry Baby’ by Lil Nas X: