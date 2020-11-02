It looks as though Lil Pump has been MAGA-pilled. On November 1st, the ‘Gucci Gang’ rapper attended a Donald Trump rally in Florida clad in the red hat and all.

The rapper took to Instagram stories to share a selfie video of him at the event. In the video, Pump is seen standing close to the stage smiling as he pans the camera round to Trump speaking.

In prime form, Lil Pump failed to wear a mask to the gathering. As Billboard points out, a recent Stanford research paper has linked presidential campaign gatherings to coronavirus cases. The economists that helmed the paper created a statistical model estimate claiming that there have been at least 30,000 coronavirus infections and 700 deaths directly linked to 18 campaign rallies President Trump held from June to September.

Lil Pump went full MAGA. pic.twitter.com/mO0OjR4vQ3 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 2, 2020

Lil Pump initially declared his support for Trump last week, after taking to Instagram to share a photoshopped image of himself shaking hands with the president. Writing, “THE DAY I MET TRUMP #trump202022020.”

The mumble rap trailblazer also expressed his outrage over Biden’s tax plan. Taking to Instagram stories to share a video of him yelling “Fuck I look like paying an extra 33 in tax for Biden, bitch ass n****? Fuck Sleepy Joe, n****! Trump 2020, bitch.”

Pump isn’t the only hip hop mainstay to unexpectedly side with Trump ahead of the election. Last month 50 Cent took to Instagram to decry Joe Biden after learning about his plan to increase taxes for high earners.

The hip-hop mogul took to the gram to share a screenshot of Biden’s proposed tax plans, in which wealthy residents of New York City would be required to pay tax at a rate of 62%.

“WHAT THE FUCK (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT…FUCK NEW YORK, The KNICKS never win anyway…I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya fucking mind,” wrote Fiddy.