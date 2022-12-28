Aussie rapper and OnlyFans star Lil Sick has claimed someone intentionally set his car on fire, but refuses to disclose their identity.

Aussie rapper and OnlyFans star Lil Sick has claimed that he was the target of an arson attack, in which his car was set alight. Lil Sick alleges he also knows the perpetrator, but has refused to publicise their name.

On the afternoon of December 21st, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services arrived at Ferny Avenue, Surfers Paradise to find Lil Sick Mercedes completely ablaze.

Two days later, Sick also posted a video of his burning car to his Tiktok account. In the video, an unknown person can allegedly be heard laughing in the background. The video also bore the words: “Pay ya tick. #LilSick.”

Sick has since then claimed that he knows who the perpetrator is, but refused to disclose their name. Speaking to the Gold Coast Bulletin, Sick said that he wasn’t too worried about his car. “It is just a material thing that you can replace.”

Tiktok, however, needs more convincing, it seems. Given the secrecy around the identity of the alleged arsonist, however, his Tiktok comments have been questioning the authenticity of the incident.

Some claim it could be a publicity stunt from Sick, while others alleged he was trying to get insurance money. “Insurance jobs by Sickie,” one comment read, but Sick simply refuted the claim by replying, “Nah.”