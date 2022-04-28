A new video posted by a Tiktoker shows Lil Uzi Vert and A$AP Bari getting into an argument at a restaurant.

Posting a video of the argument – which happened in popular New York restaurant Lucien – the Tiktoker alleged that Uzi had “pulled up on” Bari.

Said video shows a group of men trying to keep Bari and Uzi apart as the two raise their voices at each other. Bari can be seen shouting “What is you doin’?”, while someone – presumably Uzi, judging by the caption – can be heard replying with: “Shut up, bitch.”

Both rappers have yet to comment on the situation, and it is unclear as to what happened afterwards.

The confrontation between Uzi and Bari also jogged fans’ memories about recent feuds and legal issues that he’s been at the centre of. Most prominently, the rapper feuded with Rich The Kid in 2018 – a spat that started on social media and eventually became a physical confrontation between the two in a local Starbucks. The feud reportedly stemmed from Uzi signing with DJ Drama’s Imprint, which did not sit well with Rich.

In February, Uzi was sentenced to three years of probation, one year in mental health and substance abuse treatment, 52 weeks in domestic violence counselling, restitution, as well as 10 years under a criminal protective order in an assault case involving his ex-girlfriend and rapper SAINt JHN.

Said case, filed in July 2021 by his former girlfriend Brittany Byrd, alleged that Uzi had hit Byrd and threatened her with a gun. According to her, Uzi had ambushed her and SAINt JHN during a business meeting and attacked the latter. When she had attempted to approach Uzi, the latter had hit her and pointed his gun at her.

