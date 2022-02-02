Lil Uzi Vert is acting rather strangely on social media but, then again, this is the man who once installed a $24 million diamond in his forehead.

It all started when the rapper took to Twitter to declare, “Bleaching my skin need umbrella,” accompanied by a big eye emoji.

That immediately brought Michael Jackson to mind, as MJ was infamously often thought to have bleached his own skin during his career but it turned out to be just a case of vitiligo. Lil Uzi then seemingly confirmed the connection by changing his profile picture on Twitter to the late Thriller star.

And he wasn’t done there, embarking on a weird and winding Twitter tangent. “Oh yea announce I don’t know a person on earth @ all brain been itchy,” he wrote with a weary face and a ghost emoji. “So if you know me and I reintroduce myself don’t get offended. Thank you so much signed Boop.” Lil Uzi then added, “Only thing I can remember is my grandma calls me Boop” alongside a thinking man emoji.

Another profile picture change was then incoming, this time to locked up dancehall star Vybz Kartel, who actually did bleach his skin by using cake soap. Even more intriguing, Lil Uzi followed that by posting a video of himself with what appears to be lighter skin. “I just went rare,” he then tweeted with a white man chef emoji.

Is it all one big joke? It all feels a little forced. And going viral is so vital in music these days. Because here’s the other thing: Lil Uzi has also been teasing new music at the same time. The “I just went rare” tweet was accompanied by a video with what sounds like new beats from the rapper.

Is it all just a marketing ploy? Whatever you do Lil Uzi, just don’t bleach your skin.

