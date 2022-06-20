On the eve of the fourth anniversary of XXXTentacion’s tragic death, Lil Uzi Vert paid tribute to the late rapper.

XXXTentacion died on June 18th, 2018 and four years later, Uzi took time out of his set at the Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash Festival last week to honour his former rap rival.

“Things were different around that time and different in a good way,” he reflected. “That was like my only competition.”

Uzi continued: “Every time I dropped, he dropped, or every time he dropped, I dropped. Or either he goes No. 1, or I go No. 1. Either way, it was going to go, one of us was gonna turn up.”

The rapper then requested his DJ play ‘Look at Me!’, X’s iconic 2015 hit, much to the watching crowd’s delight (see below).

Uzi has never hid his admiration of X in the past, but he’s also voiced his uncertainty at ever appearing on one of the rapper’s posthumous tracks.

“I would love to do a song with him, but I’m really weird on stuff like that,” he said during a Twitch livestream last year. “I’m really weird because I understand that they’re not here living, and what if that’s not the vision that they really want?”

“Especially if they really fucked with me. What if that’s all wrong?” he added. “I’ll be pissed off if they did it all wrong because I’m not here, but you know, if it works out, it works out.”

Earlier this year, a documentary about the life and death of X was released on Hulu. Titled Look At Me, the doc contained detailed footage of the rapper’s final years, including appearances from close friends and family. The film was followed by a compilation album this month, which featured ‘True Love’, a single with Kanye West.

