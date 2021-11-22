The Mandela Effect comes to mind when you realise that Lil Uzi Vert and XXXTentacion, both SoundCloud rap icons, have never featured on a song together.

It’s something that the former addressed over the weekend when a fan asked Lil Uzi during an Instagram Live session if he’d posthumously collaborate with X.

“He called me one time when he was incarcerated a long time ago and I was going onstage—I was on tour with The Weeknd—he called me and he actually rapped a song for me that he never laid, and it was really good,” Uzi recalled.

“I would love to do a song with him but I’m really weird on stuff like that. Don’t get me wrong, it took me really long to do that before with another artist.”

Uzi continued by explaining his hesitation at doing posthumous songs. “I’m really weird because I understand that they’re not here living, and what if that’s not the vision that they really want?” he said.

“Especially if they really fucked with me, like, what if that’s all wrong? I’ll be pissed off if they did it all wrong because I’m not here, but you know, if it works out, it works out.”

Posthumous releases have been a major presence in hip hop recently. Two posthumous albums have been released by the estate of X, 2018’s Skins and 2019’s Bad Vibes Forever.

Lil Uzi, meanwhile, recently shared an update on his own album, The Pink Tape, which he revealed was in the process of being mixed.

“Well, it’s going through its mixing process right now,” Uzi told HipHopDX. “Because last time I dropped an album, it did really well.

It was actually my highest-selling album, but it was experimental on the mixing part, not the actual music, so this time I went experimental with the music and traditional on the mixing.”

