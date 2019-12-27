While everybody was out and about soaking up the Boxing Day sales, Lil Uzi Vert was taking to Twitter to tell everyone that he hasn’t been having any sex since the end of 2018.

While we all await Lil Uzi Vert’s upcoming project Eternal Atake, it seems the rapper is using his new moments in the sun to dish out some vulnerability to his fans on Twitter. Taking to the app of Boxing Day, he made it very clear to everyone that he just hasn’t been having any sex lately. Why was this important? Who knows. But hey, it happened.

“I haven’t had sex in 2 years,” Uzi told one unwarranted commentator on Thursday, adding that it’s been since “like [the] end of 2018.”

I haven’t had sex in 2 years like end of 2018. https://t.co/92CmRZVYTt — Uzi London 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) December 26, 2019

All this began with a few tweets in which Uzi reminisced about some Northeast High School classmates, prompting at least one person to respond with some immediately-shot-down mockery. From there, Uzi pointed out that a joke about him having a baby in 2020 is decidedly “not funny” and noted the similarity between the words “condiment” and “condom.”

At one point, a fan attempted to dispute Uzi’s two-years claim with a NSFW screenshot, only to be swiftly corrected.

Basically a lot has been happening over on the social medias, and Lil Uzi Vert is just having a lot of fun with it all.

Condiment sounds like condom so i don’t fuck wit those !!!!! https://t.co/CfXs91QmCt — Uzi London 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) December 26, 2019

Uzi dropped his viral dance-assisted (and Nardwuar-sampling) ‘Futsal Shuffle 2020’ single earlier this month, seizing a top 5 debut on the Billboard Hot 100. Though we still don’t have any solid word on the approaching album Eternal Atake, the recent flurry of activity from the world of Uzi would suggest that the long-awaited project is finally imminent.

Here’s to also hoping that Uzi and Grimes finally complete the work they apparently started together but never finished, with the latter revealing earlier this month that Uzi ultimately ghosted her after reaching out about some production matters.

Listen to ‘Futsal Shuffle 2020’ below.