Adin Ross hosted Lil Uzi Vert on his stream where they talked about the Playboi Carti collab project 16*29 and how many songs are recorded.

Lil Uzi Vert has made several appearances on Twitch streamer Adin Ross’ live stream at this point. The two collaborators have developed a relationship with each other to the point of Lil Uzi being comfortable enough to drop information about upcoming albums on Ross’ stream. In a recent live stream, Vert revealed that he and Carti recorded over 40 songs together in London for their collab album 16*29. This is huge news for fans of the pair who have been patiently awaiting a collab between the two.

The clip features Adin Ross talking to Vert about the album over what sounds to be an audio streaming app. Adin appears to be very excited when Uzi reveals the number of songs he’s recorded with Carti and is in disbelief.

Uzi says he wants to Drop 16*29 collab tape and that him and Carti have over 40 new songs together 🔥🦇🧛🏿‍♀️ #LilUziVert #PlayboiCarti pic.twitter.com/pML3wiI2vk — uziawge 👾🍄🌑🦇 (@uziawge) February 18, 2022

In another clip from the stream, Lil Uzi Vert has high praise for Carti saying, “He’s another one that stay in his lane, nobody can jump in his lane. Anyboody who try to jump in Carti lane kill thyself.”

Adin quickly retorts, “In GTA,” which some chatters will recognize as the tactic many streamers use to avoid Twitch’s TOS in which they refer to a violent act within the terms of a video game. Uzi comes back and tells Adin, “You don’t need to clean it up like that. They know what I’m talking about, I’m talking about musically.” Uzi means that anybody who tries to take the same path as Carti and tries to emulate him is effectively ending their own career.

Lil Uzi Vert’s next album, which will be titled Pink Tape, has yet to have any updates on its release. As soon as it does, we have you covered.