Lil Wayne surprised us all earlier today by announcing the follow-up to his long-awaited No Ceilings mixtape series, No Ceilings 3. The album will be out on Friday, November 27th on DatPiff, the platform once considered a holy grail for rap music.

Hosting the project is DJ Khaled, who joined Wayne in the announcement by posting some clips previewing the album on Instagram.

In a short statement to Complex , Lil Wayne said: “The mixtape game seemed to be a dying art and since I’m one of the pioneers of the craft, and it played such a big part in my career, I felt it was only right to resurrect it. Also, it’s a lot of songs out here I wanted to kill my way!”

No Ceilings 3 will also be available in three separate cover versions, created by Gustavo Zermeño Jr (aka gz.jr), ABH, and Hustlegrl respectively. The latter also designed the artwork for Lil Wayne’s No Ceilings mixtape from 2009.

The release comes days after Lil Wayne was charged with one count of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon. The charged was based on a December 2019 incident when, following an anonymous tip, authorities discovered a firearm on Lil Wayne’s private plane.

According to a detailed report by the Miami Herald, the rapper had suspected cocaine, marijuana, pain killers, prescription-strength cough syrup, ecstasy, heroin, and $26,000 in cash, along with a gun and bullets in his bag.

On the same day, Wayne’s attorney, Howard Srebnick, issued a statement: “[Lil Wayne] is charged with possessing a gold-plated handgun in his luggage on a private plane. There is no allegation that he ever fired it, brandished it, used it or threatened to use it.

“There is no allegation that he is a dangerous person. The charge is that because he was convicted of a felony in the past, he is prohibited from possessing a firearm.” Sebrick said.

Check out ‘NFL’ by Lil Wayne: