According to The Miami Herald, who themselves were citing “three law enforcement sources,” an inbound private jet that Lil Wayne is a passenger on has been stopped by federal agents at the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport.

Sources claim that the agents were given a tip that there were drugs being transported on the jet and that authorities were attempting to secure a warrant from a Miami federal judge to perform a search.

Ultimately, investigators reportedly found cocaine, opioids and guns aboard the plane. It is unknown yet as to whether charges are being filed.

The Miami Herald reports that a private jet carrying Lil Wayne and his crew was stopped by federal agents from the FBI, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and other agencies, and searched for drugs and firearms. The Herald’s sources then confirmed that firearms and drugs were found on the aircraft.

Should somebody onboard actually be charged, The Herald adds that that person could spend Christmas in federal custody since the courts are closed for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Opa-Locka officials said that the plane, a Gulfsteam G-V, was travelling to Miami from California. Agents discovered that Wayne was a passenger on that plane, along with others. The Herald adds that all passengers had to wait until federal agents had wrapped up their search.

Back in May, the rapper announced that he would not perform during Rolling Loud when it was held in Miami Gardens due to a required police drug check.

“The Festival Police (Not Rolling Loud) made it mandatory that I had to be policed and checked to get on the stadium grounds,” he said at the time. “I do not and will not ever settle for being policed to do my job and give you guys a great show.”

