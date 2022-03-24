Lil Xan, who’s openly struggled with substance abuse issues for years, has reportedly been hospitalised again.

The rapper uploaded a pair of pictures to an Instagram Story on Wednesday, March 23rd, revealing that he had checked himself into hospital on a 51/50: for the uninitiated, that’s the California law code for the temporary psychiatric commitment of individuals who present a danger to themselves or others due to signs of mental illness.

Atop a picture of himself in a hospital bed, the 25-year-old wrote in all caps, “Didn’t want to even let people know how bad it was affecting my mental health but I feel I should been in the hospital on a 51/50. Please stop speaking about me if you don’t know me I’m a human being just like you.”

Lil Xan also called out about the “false narrative videos” that he claims have sprouted up about him recently. “Crazy ever since I spoke out against the industry so many false narrative videos about me start surfacing on the internet like wildfire,” he wrote.

“I ask you to dig deeper and do your own research than believe a stupid youtube video. I’m living very very comfortably and ask the people speaking lies about me to please stop as it’s affecting my mental health.”

The rapper – real name Nicholas Leanos – is probably referring to when he spoke out against his former manager, Status Quo, for allegedly supplying him with the drugs that almost killed him.

“They just want to keep you alive long enough to make their fucking money, and if you die, even better for them… Because guess what? It’s easier to manage a dead artist than an alive one,” he said back then. While many supported Lil Xan after his callout, just as many insisted he was exaggerating his claims.

