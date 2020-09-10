Lily Allen and Stranger Things actor David Harbour have tied the knot in the most Lily Allen-like ceremony imaginable.

The pair got married in an intimate ceremony officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator. In a world where celebrity weddings tend to err on the side of awful and gauche, Allen and Harbour have offered and antithesis.

View this post on Instagram ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Putting the ‘is’ in Nuance (@lilyallen) on Sep 9, 2020 at 10:05am PDT

The whole thing looked like beer and skittles. Allen donned the most gorgeous ’60s-inspired Dior bridal gown that is just crying to be donned walking down the steps of Chelsea Registry Office. Except it wasn’t worn at Chelsea Registry Office, it was worn at an unspecified In-N-Out burger.

“In a wedding officiated by the king himself, the people’s princess wed her devoted, low born, but kind credit card holder in a beautiful ceremony lit by the ashen skies courtesy of a burning state miles away in the midst of a global pandemic,” Harbour shared in an Instagram post.

Lily Allen’s last record, the deeply-personal, reflective Shame, was released in 2008.