Lily Allen has returned with another rant defending nepo babies, and it’s every bit as wild as the first one.

Lily Allen isn’t very happy about the growing discourse around nepo babies, it seems. Hours after a series of tweets where she claimed nepo babies were ‘starved of affection’, the star returned with another, albeit more subdued, thread.

ICYMI, Allen went on a rant earlier today, claiming that the nepo babies people should be worried about are the ones whose jobs had ‘real world consequences’ and were ‘robbing people of opportunity’.

The nepo babies y’all should be worrying about are the ones working for legal firms,the ones working for banks,and the ones working in politics, If we’re talking about real world consequences and robbing people of opportunity. BUT that’s none of my business. — Lily A (@lilyallen) December 19, 2022

She then went on to claim that the entertainment industry – including her own upbringing as a nepo baby – had not been easy. Claiming that the entertainment business was not ‘parent-friendly’, Allen said: “It can be hard to see one’s own privilege when you’re still processing childhood trauma, and a lot of these kids haven’t figured that out yet.”

She went on to add: “In childhood we crave stability and love, nurturing, we don’t care about money or proximity to power yet. Many of the nepo babies are starved of these basic things in childhood as their parents are probably narcissistic.”

And before you come at me for being a nepo baby myself, I will be the first to tell you that I literally deserve nothing. https://t.co/tnrz8v8OsF — Lily A (@lilyallen) December 19, 2022

Allen later returned to post a new series of tweets, in which she clarified that she did not mean to imply that her upbringing had not assisted in getting her opportunities.

I mention my age because I haven’t always been able to have that conversation, in my twenties I felt very defensive about it, I felt like I worked extremely hard and that I deserved the success that I had, — Lily A (@lilyallen) December 20, 2022

“In my twenties I felt very defensive about [my privileged upbringing], I felt like I worked extremely hard and that I deserved the success that I had, that people connected to my songs and that the songs came from me, I also had quite a fraught relationship with some of my family members so it felt difficult for me to attribute my successes to them, at the time.” she said.

But we all know it’s more complicated than that.

It is quite clear that there is a severe lack of representation in the industry where class and race are concerned. Everyone loses as a result. — Lily A (@lilyallen) December 20, 2022

Allen also said: “It is quite clear that there is a severe lack of representation in the industry where class and race are concerned. Everyone loses as a result.”

She claimed, however, that the criticism directed against nepo babies was unfair, to say the least. “I do feel that nepo babies are being somewhat scapegoated here though, there is a wider, societal conversation to be had about wealth inequality, about lack of programs and funding, and I guess that was the point I was trying to make, maybe badly.” she said.

