Lily Allen has currently deactivated her Instagram account for backlash she received for calling out a pizza joint she was less than pleased with.

As reported by Nine Honey, Allen recently called out the pizza parlour on her Instagram story, tagging the business in her post and captioning it, “not impressed tbh”.

Leaving businesses feedback, regardless of whether it’s positive or negative can actually be extremely constructive. We all know that.

But unfortunately for Allen, her followers haven’t really seen eye to eye with her on this one.

After she had made the Insta story and before she deactivated her account, she shared a screen shot of some DMs from one of her followers who berated her for calling out the business.

And ‘The Fear’ singer was convinced that it was something deeper than just being anger about supposedly attacking the business going on.

They said, “Brutal to this business…publicly shaming them, yikes!”

Allen replied, “They shouldn’t be in the business of making pizzas if this is what they’re dishing out. I paid for it, I’m well within my right to express my displeasure.”

The follower then replied, “Totally, but you’ve got 1.1v million followers with a lot of influence. Not to mention they’re probably trying to get back on their feet off the back of lockdowns and such.”

Adding that, “Maybe an inbox to their Instagram would be enough, a post like this could end them.”

Allen then called out what she really felt was going down: sexism.

She replied, “And I think you’re actually more interested in telling a woman that she shouldn’t express her opinions than you are about this particular business. I get it, all the time, and I know it when I see it. Ask yourself if you’d tell a bloke the same?”

She’s said it once and we’ll say it again, “It’s hard out here.”

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.