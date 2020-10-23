Signature guitars are overdone, Lily Allen has collaborated with Womanizer on her first-ever signature vibrator, the Liberty.

The popstar sang the praises of the cult sex toy company in her 2018 memoir, My Thoughts Exactly — revealing that at the age of 29, she still hadn’t orgasmed.

“I have a history with drugs and alcohol, but in terms of sex, up until my Sheezus tour, I was pretty straight,” Allen wrote. “I didn’t masturbate and barely watched porn.”

Allen recalled that she walked past a sex store one day in New York, and made the life-changing purchase of a vibrator.

“I had tried to masturbate over the years, but I had always felt, like, ‘who are you trying to kid?’. It was like trying to get into sexy mode with someone I didn’t find remotely sexy – myself,” she mused.

“I was, like, ‘Oh, ok, I’m beginning to see how this works. Oh. Ohhhhhh.'”

Check out ‘Not Fair’ by Lily Allen:

Allen’s signature vibrator will set you back $99. It uses Womanizer’s Pleasure Air technology, that stimulates through airflow with six intensity levels. It’s also aesthetically pleasing as hell. You can cop one for yourself here.

“What I love about this toy is that it really works and gives me an orgasm very quickly,” wrote Allen in an Instagram post. “Womanizer changed my life, and I wanted to share my experience,” she writes on Instagram. “Women shouldn’t be ashamed of their sexuality, and we all deserve to own our pleasure. Hopefully this little toy will help you do that!”