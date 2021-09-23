Aussie duo Lime Cordiale and Hollywood star Idris Elba have once again come together to bring us some fresh new music.

In case you missed it, they first collaborated together earlier this year on an updated version of Lime Cordiale’s song, ‘Unnecessary Things’.

Lime Cordiale’s Oli and Louis Leimbach spoke on how their latest track, ‘Apple Crumble’ with Elba all came to life.

As reported by The Music, Oli said, “We only just managed to record everything we needed before Idris flew back to the UK. When it came to the music video, we decided to do it from afar.”

“We took a range of photos and recruited Joe Neathway Brown to bring them to life. We’ve worked with Joe plenty of times but with this new collaboration, we decided to go with this different collage-style animation. This animation takes you into our minds and follows the story of our song ‘Apple Crumble’.”

Elba also added that it was a chance for him to explore his creative horizons and that musically, it was a “new universe”.

“I wanted to collaborate. We agreed about the vibe and the song was there,” Elba said. “They were really open to ideas; it was an opportunity for me to write songs I normally wouldn’t write. Ultimately, this is a step into a new universe musically for me.”

The single is a little taste of what’s to come, with the rest of the album reportedly due for release in January next year.

Check out the music video for ‘Apple Crumble’ from Lime Cordiale & Idris Elba: