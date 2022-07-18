Lime Cordiale have shared their exuberant new single ‘Country Club’, accompanied by a music video filmed around various British hotspots.

The group are currently on the final leg of their North American tour, with U.K. and Europe next on the horizon for the remainder of the year (see full dates here).

And with classically infectious Lime Cordiale hooks and bubbly keys, ‘Country Club’ is an anthem primed for sunny days; as the U.K. and Europe currently sweltering under unprecedented heat, this slice of summer should go down well on tour over there.

“I just love how ridiculous this song is. It’s full of contradictions,” Oli Leimbach says about the single. “I guess that’s the point. In ‘Country Club’, we imagine the downfall of a highly privileged character with no sense of the cushy world that surrounds them.”

“A lot of us have got it good, yet some people are just so disconnected from the rest of society that if they aren’t careful, it will come back around and bite them in the butt.”

The accompanying music video is directed by frequent collaborator Jack Shepherd, and sees the group travel around various U.K. locations, including the grand Prestwold Hall. “The song is about the absurdity that comes with status and class so we thought, ‘where better to shoot it than a posh old manor?’” Oli adds.

“Louis and I wrote this song in the country with our producer David K Haddad and went a little bonkers with it, so we needed Jack to take it to another level. Our band look ‘well proper’ in some of these locations. It really kicked off our first few weeks in Europe.”

‘Country Club’ is the follow-up to recent single ‘Facts of Life’, the first standalone Lime Cordiale single in two years. Their last record, Cordi Elba, came out at the start of this year, with the Idris Elba collaboration reaching number nine on the ARIA Albums Chart.

Check out ‘Country Club’ by Lime Cordiale: