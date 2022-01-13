Lime Cordiale and Idris Elba have released their new mini album Cordi Elba.

“Today is the day!” Lime Cordiale announced on social media. “Idris Elba and ourselves are pleased to drop the full album that is Cordi Elba. Six songs we created together in the studio. Somewhere in between the Lime and the Elba. Grab a vinyl. Enter the competition to win Louis’ original lino-cut. Message us and tell us what you love about it! Link in comments!”

Cordi Elba brings together a fascinating collection of influences, from hip hop and dub to funk and pop. It contains previous singles ‘Apple Crumble’, ‘What’s Not To Like’, and new single ‘Holy Moley’.

The unexpected musical collaboration began when Oli and Louis Leimbach asked the Luther actor if he fancied guesting on a new version of the band’s ‘Unnecessary Things’. After the success of that linkup, they kept making more songs together with Lime Cordiale’s longtime producer David K Haddad.

Cordi Elba showcases a genuine shared creative vision. “We wrote everything together,” Oli says about the mini album. “We were all writing lyrics – it wasn’t our music or his music, it was smack bang down the middle with every lyric.”

“I wanted to collaborate,” Elba adds. “We agreed about the vibe and the song was there. They were really open to ideas; it was an opportunity for me to write songs I normally wouldn’t write. Ultimately, this is a step into a new universe musically for me.”

Cordi Elba also contains a huge first for longtime DJ Elba: he unveils his singing voice, encouraged to do so by Olo and Louis. “They filled me with a lot of confidence,” Elba admits. “I come from a DJ background, have always rapped, but never considered myself a singer. They encouraged me to put vocals down, I didn’t expect to be singing.”

And it doesn’t sound like the mini album will be the only time the Lime Cordiale and Elba works together. “I’d be honoured to help their exposure in the UK,” Elba says. “I am hoping to jump on stage with them when they tour.”

Lime Cordiale last released their own album in 2020 with the acclaimed 14 Steps to a Better You. As they begin preparations for their third studio album, Cordi Elba has completely changed their outlook. “We’ve been catapulted into new territory with Idris and this has inevitably influenced the future of Lime Cordiale,” Oli insists. “He gave us permission to break out of our genre and it’s going to be interesting where this takes us with new music.”

Cordi Elba is available in digital formats, as well as vinyl, alongside a competition to win one of Louis’ original lino prints via www.limecordiale.com

