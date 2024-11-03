Lime Cordiale has just shared some big news: their longtime drummer and close friend, James Jennings, is stepping back from the band to focus on his life in London.

The band took to Instagram on November 3rd to reveal the news, celebrating their “bestest friend” and sharing just how much they’ll miss him.

“Anyone that gets to work with him in the UK is one lucky f***er,” they wrote, giving a shout-out to anyone fortunate enough to cross paths with him on his next adventure.

Jennings has been with Lime Cordiale since day one, playing high school gigs and evolving with the band into the international act it is today. The band didn’t hold back with the memories, posting a series of photos that take fans on a nostalgic trip down memory lane: DIY haircuts on tour, a massive festival in New Zealand, rehearsals in Nashville, and even one of their very first shows at their high school at Pittwater High School on Sydney’s Northern Beaches.

In true Lime Cordiale style, the post wasn’t just sentimental—it was packed with humour. There’s James practising his autograph (apparently it needed work), his attempts at beer pouring, and a sweet moment with his partner Anna, whom the band calls the “boss that whips him into shape.” They closed with a line that’ll hit fans right in the feels: “We’ll miss Django keeping us on and in time. Love this man more than anything.”

Whether it’s a break or a full farewell, Lime Cordiale won’t be the same without Jennings behind the drums. But one thing’s for sure: his impact on the band (and the laughs he’s shared) won’t be forgotten anytime soon.

It’s been a big year for the band, with their latest album, Enough of the Sweet Talk, debuting at No. 1 on the ARIA Albums Chart in 2024, making it the first Australian album to claim the top spot this year. This isn’t Lime Cordiale’s first time at the peak; their 2020 album 14 Steps to a Better You also debuted at No. 1, following their 2017 debut Permanent Vacation, which reached No. 79.

Their single “Robbery” from 14 Steps to a Better You cracked the ARIA Singles Chart Top 100 in 2019.The band’s award shelf is growing too. They nabbed Breakthrough Artist – Release for 14 Steps to a Better You at the 2020 ARIA Awards and scored eight nominations that year. In 2021, they won Best Live Act, and in 2024, Enough of the Sweet Talk earned the new ARIA Australian Chart No. 1 Award.