Lime Cordiale have officially announced the release of their third album, Enough of the Sweet Talk, set for release on July 26th.

The album promises a journey through the phases of a relationship, according to the Leimbach brothers themselves.

“Enough of the Sweet Talk is structured as though it’s taking us through the course of a relationship in chronological order. The innocent early days, the learning, the love, the doubt, the conflict and the realisation of loss,” they share.

Accompanying the album’s announcement is the release of a new single, “Cold Treatment”, which you can listen to below.

This track is not only catchy and playful but also introduces the audience to the album’s overarching theme. The music video for “Cold Treatment”, directed by Jack Shepherd, features the Leimbach brothers stylishly suited and booted, wandering the streets of Tokyo (watch below).

Lime Cordiale’s forthcoming album will also feature a mix of previously released singles such as “The Big Reveal”, “Ou L’Hypocrite”, “Pedestal”, “Imposter Syndrome”, “Colin”, “Country Club”, and “Facts of Life”, alongside six new tracks.

In addition to their album drop, Lime Cordiale are set to embark on a headline tour across Australia and New Zealand this year.

The tour will see them perform in major cities with the company of Ball Park Music, who are confirmed to join the Leimbach brothers for all Australian dates. The tour is scheduled to kick off in October (see full dates below).

Lime Cordiale’s “Cold Treatment” is out now. Enough of the Sweet Talk is out July 26th.

Lime Cordiale 2024 Australia & New Zealand Tour

With special guests Ball Park Music (Australian dates only)

General sale begins Thursday, June 6th (1pm local time)

Ticket information available via frontiertouring.com

All shows licensed all ages

Thursday, October 3rd

HBF Stadium, Perth, WA

Saturday, October 5th

Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA

Tuesday, October 8th

John Cain Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, October 11th

ICC Sydney Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Sunday, October 13th

Riverstage, Brisbane, QLD

Wednesday, October 16th

Dunedin Town Hall, Dunedin, NZ

Thursday, October 17th

Christchurch Town Hall, Christchurch, NZ

Saturday, October 19th

Michael Fowler Centre, Wellington, NZ

Sunday, October 20th

Auckland Town Hall, Auckland, NZ