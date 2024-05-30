Talk about dream tour pairings: Lime Cordiale and Ball Park Music have announced a run of Australian shows together.

Lime Cordiale are touring across Australia and New Zealand this October, and Ball Park Music will be their special guests at all Aussie shows. The Leimbach brothers will then take their tour to Dunedin, Christchurch, Wellington, and Auckland in New Zealand (see full dates below).

Lime Cordiale are long-time fans of the Brisbane rockers.

“We’ve been spending so much time overseas, it’s so exciting to come home for our biggest shows yet. We’re putting a lot into making the production and stage set super exciting but as always, we want to make this feel like an intimate 100 capacity party.

“Ball Park Music are debatably the best band in the country. They’ve been an inspiration to us since we first met 10 years ago. We can’t believe it’s taken this long to tour together.”

As for Ball Park Music, the Brisbane rockers have “wanted to go on tour with the Lime legends for years but it’s always been a pipe dream… until now!”

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, June 6th at 1pm local time. The Frontier Member pre-sale begins on Tuesday, June 4th at 1pm local time.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

In partnership with FEAT. Live, $1 from every ticket sold on Lime Cordiale’s upcoming tour will go towards a solar slice initiative (more information here).

Lime Cordiale have released one single in 2024 so far, “The Big Reveal; Ou L’Hypocrite”.

Lime Cordiale 2024 Australia & New Zealand Tour

With special guests Ball Park Music (Australian dates only)

Frontier Member pre-sale begins Tuesday, June 4th (1pm local time)

General sale begins Thursday, June 6th (1pm local time)

Ticket information available via frontiertouring.com

All shows licensed all ages

Thursday, October 3rd

HBF Stadium, Perth, WA

Saturday, October 5th

Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA

Tuesday, October 8th

John Cain Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, October 11th

ICC Sydney Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Sunday, October 13th

Riverstage, Brisbane, QLD

Wednesday, October 16th

Dunedin Town Hall, Dunedin, NZ

Thursday, October 17th

Christchurch Town Hall, Christchurch, NZ

Saturday, October 19th

Michael Fowler Centre, Wellington, NZ

Sunday, October 20th

Auckland Town Hall, Auckland, NZ