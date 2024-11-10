After their recent tour with Ball Park Music, Sydney-based indie pop rock duo Lime Cordiale has revealed a creative new project: their very own coffee table book, “Hard To Define”.

The 300-page book celebrates 15 years of the band and features a collection of photos from their journey, including early days, live shows, studio sessions, holidays, and music videos. The book also showcases unreleased artworks by Louis, raw lino cuts, and photos of their gear, props, and other memorable items from over the years. To top it off, there are heartfelt letters from their Mum, Dad, and other key figures they’ve worked with.

The book is a collaboration with photographer Tim Swallow, who has captured Lime Cordiale’s journey throughout their career.

The band shared their excitement on social media:

“So we’ve been working on this for ages and now we’re stoked to announce OUR VERY OWN COFFEE TABLE BOOK. It’s called “Hard To Define” and is filled with 15 years of Lime Cordiale.

YOU’RE INVITED to the book launch if you live in Sydney. Nov 13 at Blender Gallery!! We’ll be there with beers and burritos.

Photos of fresh inexperienced faces, shows big and small, recording in the studio, on holidays, making music videos…

Artworks by Louis – a bunch of them unreleased, unfinished and the raw lino cuts.

We’ve taken photos of our gear, props and nicknacks from over the years.

Letter from our Mum, Dad and some of the most important people we’ve worked with!

This has been a collaboration with photographer @timothee_hirondelle who has been taking photos of us for most of our career. The book was his idea when he realised there was just waaaay too much unseen gold out there. Over 300 pages of Lime!!”

If you’re in Sydney, you’re invited to the book launch on Nov 13 at Blender Gallery. The band will be there with beers and burritos to celebrate with fans. RSVP to the book launch event here.

Earlier this month, Lime Cordiale announced that drummer James Mounsey-Jennings had departed the band to focus on his life in London. The duo’s latest album, Enough Of The Sweet Talk, topped the ARIA Albums Chart in August, marking a milestone as the first Australian artist to debut at #1 in 2024.