Lime Cordiale have announced a short regional tour of Australia.

Beginning in Dee Why on Friday, March 15th, the pop-rock group will then visit six other regional spots through March and April (see full dates below).

They’ll be joined by a trio of stellar special guests: rising singer-songwriters Bella Amor and Aleksiah and Australian/New Zealand reggae rock band Coterie.

Tickets for the regional tour – dubbed the ‘Fantastical Country Club Experience’ – go on sale this Thursday, February 2nd at 10am AEDT. The pre-sale begins on Wednesday, February 1st at 10am AEDT.

The tour announcements comes off the back of a big weekend for Lime Cordiale, with the Leimbach brothers having three songs place well on triple j’s Hottest 100: ‘Facts of Life’ (15), ‘Colin’ (34), and ‘Country Club’ (60) all charted on the countdown, cementing their position as Hottest 100 favourites.

In other Lime Cordiale news, the group are set to headline the first edition of Jim Beam Welcome Sessions 2023. They’ll host a DJ set at The Island in Sydney on the afternoon of Sunday, February 12th, and you can try to win 1 of 50 double passes to the unmissable experience here.

Lime Cordiale 2023 Regional Tour

Pre-sale begins Wednesday, February 1st (10am AEDT)

General tickets on sale Thursday, February 2nd (10am AEDT)

Friday, March 17th

Dee Why RSL, Dee Why / Gayamaygal & Garigal Country*

Sunday, March 19th

Dee Why RSL, Dee Why / Gayamaygal & Garigal Country (AA)*

Friday, March 24th

Waves, Wollongong / Dharawal Country*

Friday, March 31st

Beer Deluxe, Albury / Wiradjuri Country*

Sunday, April 2nd

The Pier, Frankston / Bunurong Country**

Saturday, April 8th

Venue 114, Sunshine Coast / Kabi Kabi & Jinibara Country (AA)

Sunday, April 9th

Panthers, Port Macquarie / Birpai Country**

Saturday, April 15th

The Coliseum, Rooty Hill / Darug Country**

Aleksiah opens all shows

*Bella Amor – main support

**Coterie – main support