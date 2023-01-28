Triple j’s Hottest 100 countdown has wrapped for another year, with Aussie artist Flume taking the top spot for “Say Nothing”, a collaboration with fellow Aussie MAY-A.

The Sydney producer’s track was named the number-one song of 2022 in the annual countdown as voted by triple j listeners, beating the likes of Spacey Jane, Ball Park Music, and Gang of Youths – all of which were also hot favourites to nab the top spot.

The party starter’s win comes following The Wiggles taking the crown in last year’s triple j Hottest 100 with their Like A Version cover of Tame Imapla’s ‘Elephant’.

This year’s epic win was correctly predicted by 100 Warm Tunas, which claimed that Flume – aka Harley Streten – was most likely to hit the number one spot for the annual countdown.

Along with taking the top spot, Flume also “Shooting Stars” landed at #30, while his archival demo “Slugger 1.4” came in at #50.

“Say Nothing” was released as the lead single from his third studio album Palaces (2022), with the atmospheric track featuring MAY-A’s ethereal vocals with lyrics that touch on themes of loneliness, and the desire to connect with someone in spite of it.

In a previous interview with triple j, Flume praised collaborator MAY-A for her “beautiful voice” on the track.

“We hung out when I was back in [Australia] and got along really great. She’s really cool. One thing led to another and here we are,” he said.

“I think the best work always comes out when you get along and really gel with the person. That’s the priority for me,”

It’s also not the first time Flume has taken the number one spot in the triple j Hottest 100.

Back in 2016, he also came in at #1 with his single “Never Be Like You” ft. Kai, which was a follow-up to his 2012 self-titled album debut.

The track beat the likes of Amy Shark, Hilltop Hoods and Tash Sultana in taking out the coveted title, making him the first electronic dance music producer to top the countdown.

He’s also no stranger to making the top 100, with 2019 seeing Flume hit the number two spot on the Hottest 100 with “Rushing Back”, while “The Difference” nabbed third place in 2020’s countdown.

“Drop The Game” also reached the fifth spot in 2013 in the countdown, while “Holdin On” came in at the fourth in 2012.

The talented producer’s latest achievement is further proof that he continues to dominate the music scene and remains a favourite among triple j listeners after all these years. Congrats, Flume!

triple j Hottest 100 countdown 2022:

#1: “Say Nothing” Flume ft. MAY-A

#2: “B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All)” by Eliza Rose & Interplanetary Criminal

#3: “Hardlight” by Spacey Jane

#4: “Bad Habit” by Steve Lacy

#5: “It’s Been A Long Day” by Spacey Jane

#6: “Sitting Up” by Spacey Jane

#7: “About Damn Time” by Lizzo

#8: “Stars In My Eyes” by Ball Park Music

#9: “in the wake of your leave” by Gang Of Youths

#10: “Glimpse of Us” by Joji

#11: “GAY 4 ME” by G Flip [Ft. Lauren Sanderson]

#12: “First Class” by Jack Harlow

#13: “New Gold” by Gorillaz [Ft. Tame Impala/Bootie Brown]

#14: “Delilah (pull me out of this)” by Fred again..

#15: “Facts of Life” by Lime Cordiale

#16: “God Is A Freak” by Peach PRC

#17: “Get Inspired” by Genesis Owusu

#18: “Turn On The Lights again..” by Fred again.. & Swedish House Mafia [Ft. Future]

#19: “Stranger Days” by Skegss

#20: “Shirt” by SZA

#21: “Backseat Of My Mind” by Thelma Plum

#22: “Vegas” by Doja Cat

#23: “Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face Again” by Dune Rats

#24: “CUFF IT” by Beyoncé

#25: “Pulling Through” by Spacey Jane

#26: “Jungle” by Fred again..

#27: “Camp Dog” by King Stingray

#28: “Big City Life” by Luude & Mattafix

#29: “Clarity” by Vance Joy

#30: “Shooting Stars” by Flume [Ft. Toro y Moi]

#31: “Wish You Well” by Baker Boy [Ft. Bernard Fanning]

#32: “TV” by Billie Eilish

#33: “Thousand Miles” by The Kid LAROI

#34: “Colin” by Lime Cordiale

#35: “Let’s Go” by King Stingray

#36: “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” by Lizzo

#37: “Miracle Maker” by Dom Dolla [Ft. Clementine Douglas]

#38: “sTraNgeRs” by Bring Me The Horizon

#39: “Doja” by Central Cee

#40: “Yet” by Spacey Jane

#41: “N95” by Kendrick Lamar

#42: “BREAK MY SOUL” by Beyoncé

#43: “Yellow [triple j Like A Version 2022]” by King Stingray

#44: “Rich Flex” by Drake & 21 Savage

#45: “This Is Why” by Paramore

#46: “Ripple” by Sycco

#47: “GROWING UP IS _____” by Ruel

#48: “It’s A Killa” by FISHER & Shermanology

#49: “STAR WALKIN’ (League Of Legends Worlds Anthem)” by Lil Nas X

#50: “Slugger 1.4” by Flume

#51: “I Like You (A Happier Song)” by Post Malone

#52: “Burn Dem Bridges” by Skin On Skin

#53: “6L GTR” by The Chats

#54: “A Whole Day’s Night” by Hilltop Hoods [Ft. Montaigne/Tom Thum]

#55: “Girl Sports” by Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers

#56: “Deepest Darkness” by Ocean Alley

#57: “Leaving for London” by Pacific Avenue

#58: “I’m In Love With You” by The 1975

#59: “Double Vision” by Ocean Alley

#60: “Country Club” by Lime Cordiale

#61: “messy in heaven” by venbee x goddard

#62: “Home” by Ocean Alley

#63: “Teddy” by Teenage Dads

#64: “Anakin” by The Rions

#65: “Forever Drunk” by Peach PRC

#66: “The Brown Snake” by Thelma Plum

#67: “Escapism” by RAYE [Ft. 070 Shake]

#68: “Yeah The Girls [Ft. MERYLL]” by FISHER

#69: “maybe” by Machine Gun Kelly [Ft. Bring Me The Horizon]

#70: “Only Wanna Be With You” by Amy Shark

#71: “Show Business [Ft. Eamon]” by Hilltop Hoods

#72: “Static” by Steve Lacy

#73: “No Choice” by Tame Impala

#74: “She’s all I wanna be” by Tate McRae

#75: “Bothers Me” by Spacey Jane

#76: “Jimmy Cooks” by Drake [Ft. 21 Savage]

#77: “There’d Better Be A Mirrorball” by Arctic Monkeys

#78: “Kamikaze” by Violent Soho

#79: “Body Paint” by Arctic Monkeys

#80: “Walkin” by Denzel Curry

#81: “Beach Boy” by BENEE

#82: “Is This What it Feels Like To Feel Like This?” by The Wombats

#83: “Handful” by Beddy Rays

#84: “The 30th” by Billie Eilish

#85: “Everybody’s Saying Thursday’s The Weekend” by DMA’S

#86: “Glitch” by Parkway Drive

#87: “GTFO” by Genesis Owusu

#88: “Oh Caroline” by The 1975

#89: “Show Me Your God” by The Amity Affliction

#90: “I Don’t Wanna Do Nothing Forever” by The Smith Street Band

#91: “Free” by Florence + The Machine

#92: “Alright” by Sam Fender

#93: “Holy Moley” by Lime Cordiale & Idris Elba