Limited-edition Ringo Starr turntable released in honour of his birthday

On July 7th, The Beatles legend Ringo Starr celebrated his 81st birthday, in commemoration of the milestone, the drummer has been honoured with this Ringo Starr Peace + Love turntable, made by Pro-Ject.

The turntable was first released to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Starr’s band, Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band, which naturally sold like hotcakes. Thankfully, Pro-Ject has brought it back for the special milestone.

On the specside, the turntable model itself is an Essential III, upgraded with an acrylic platter. It features top-of-the-range audiophile components, including an Ortofon OM10 cartridge, a precision diamond-cut aluminium pulley, MDF chassis and a built-in motor control for optimal speed stability.

The acrylic platter offers sound enhancement, in addition to making the turntable sound richer and more natural by eliminating unwanted resonances caused by the platter.

In the way of aesthetics, the turntable is emblazoned with psychedelic artwork designed by Ringo himself. The artwork “was carefully created and developed by him over the course of many years. It has grown with him and shows his dedication to love, togetherness and care.” A grail item for anyone who’s kept up to date with Ringo’s MS Paint art career.

If Ringo isn’t your favourite Beatle, Pro-Ject has you covered with a recently restocked special edition George Harrison turntable, featuring artwork by street artist Shepard Fairey. Otherwise, Pro-Ject has the Beatles SGT. Pepper Essential III record player, and a turntable designed with copies of tickets from The Beatles’ legendary world tour in 1964. You can check out the entire range here.

In other news, the first trailer for the forthcoming six-part Paul McCartney Hulu documentary, McCartney 3,2,1 has been released.

The trailer offers a glimpse into a conversation between longtime collaborators Paul McCartney and Rick Rubin as they dissect Beatles classics like ‘With a Little Help From My Friends,’ ‘Come Together,’ ‘In My Life,’ and ‘All My Loving.’ You can check it out here.

