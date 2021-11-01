Limp Bizkit treated fans to their new album Still Sucks for Halloween, and with it comes a surprise INXS cover.

The band joins the ranks of The Goo Goo Dolls, Everclear, AFI and Grinspoon with a cover of ‘Don’t Change’, apparently trying to appeal to fans who remember them for their ‘Behind Blue Eyes’ cover.

Tackling INXS in much the same manner as their version of The Who classic, ‘Don’t Change’ Limp Bizkit-style is a down-tempo acoustic track focusing on Fred Durst’s vocals.

Listen to Limp Bizkit cover ‘Don’t Change’ by INXS:

Kerrang! assures us the band has lost none of it’s BDE (Big Durst Energy) with this album, rating it 4/5.

Still Sucks is their first release since 2011’s Gold Cobra, after multiple false starts, an amazing but scrapped title Stampede of the Disco Elephants, and a literal release called ‘Dad Vibes’.

Their album launch was as lacklustre as the name might suggest, involving a post to social media the day of release:

“Pre Save link for new album releasing tonight in bio,” it read.

The cover art was painted by guitarist Wes Borland.

The whole album clocks in at 32 minutes.

Given their cover of ‘Don’t Change’ takes up almost three of those, that’s 29 minutes of new Limp Bizkit material.

Whether you love the new songs or hate them, Fred Durst cares not for your opinions.

“He the worst white rapper that’ll ever be / Sure as fuck ain’t no Eminem / Looks like he’s got Drake’s pubes on his chin,” are just some of the lines from ‘Love the Hate’, one of the new tracks on the album.