Limp Bizkit guitarist Wes Borland says the band have recorded the instrumentals for a whopping 35 songs from their long-awaited sixth album Stampede Of The Disco Elephants.

While Limp Bizkit announced the title of the album way back in 2012 and released the single ‘Endless Slaughter’ two years later, the full album has yet to be released.

However, Borland revealed that more progress has finally been made while speaking to Avenged Sevenfold‘s Johnny Christ on his podcast Drinks With Johnny.

“We’ve probably, in the last 10 years, been in the studio to try and complete the record, I wanna say, seven times, to different studios,” he said (via NME).

He went on to add that the delays were partly caused by frontman Fred Durst’s unhappiness with his vocals, saying: “We probably have 35 songs recorded instrumentally, and he’s done vocals on them and then thrown the vocals away.”

“So I think he’s finally at the point now where he’s gonna pick a set of these songs that he’s finally cool with and finish them and we’re gonna finish the record. So, fingers crossed.”

When asked when fans can expect the album to be released, Borland said: “I’m not in charge of Fred’s vocals. I’m way done with my parts on the record. I’m sure I’ll go back in and play a little bit more after. But it’s fucking Fred Durst. He went from being a darling to everybody’s most hated person in the world.”

Love Metal? Get the latest Metal news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

He continued: “We broke up as a band. He’s tried to find his footing, I think, on a bunch of these songs. He’s so talented, and I love him so much as a brother, but if he’s not ready to do it, he’s not ready to do it.”

“The riffs and the music [are] the best stuff I’ve ever done as a musician, I think. I’m so pleased with the direction the music went, and I love what we did as a band. And I’ve heard a bunch of his, sort of, demoed vocals over the stuff, and they’re great. So I have no doubt that he’s gonna come and bring it and it’s gonna be a great record,” he concluded.

For more on this topic, check out the Metal and Classic Rock Observers.

Check out Wes Borland from Limp Bizkit on Drinks With Johnny: