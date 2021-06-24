Limp Bizkit rocker Wes Borland has opened up about his turbulent relationship with fellow band member Fred Durst, saying it “took some time” for them to grow up.

In an appearance on Drinks With Johnny, the Limp Bizkit guitarist spoke of the pair’s issues over the years.

“He and I didn’t get along great,” Borland began.

“We’ve had a tumultuous relationship over the years but it just took some time for us to kind of grow up as people.

“I’m sure that you being in your band have experienced that in some way to some extent,” he told the host.

“It’s being like in a family and families don’t always get along. But you’re stuck together so you got to work it out.”

However, despite their past clashes, Borland insisted that the pair have since made amends and that the pair are now on great terms.

“We get along great now and I’ve been talking to him,” he said. “I haven’t seen him in a year because of the lockdown, and I’ve been so busy with my other projects and doing other things.

“But we’ve really been ramping up in the last few days to a week, we’ve been increasingly talking more, and talking about what we’re gonna do, and everything that’s coming up.”

Back in August last year, Durst detailed the unique way he happened to first meet Borland during a Limp Bizkit concert.

The singer recalled in an interview with Metal Hammer, “The first time I saw Wes Borland, he had ponytails and girly half-shirt on. He was playing in a band called Cronk and was like Les Claypool on guitar, with a little Manson in there.”

“I actually met Wes for the first time at our first gig,” Durst said. “It was wild but it worked. I made up vocals on the spot! We never took time to consider friendships, that wasn’t part of it. It was just about the magic that happened when we were together … none of us were ever friends.” You can read more about this topic on the Metal Observer.

Check out ‘Rollin’ by Limp Bizkit: