A woman is facing seven criminal charges in Los Angeles County after allegedly throwing an unknown substance at Lindsey Buckingham last week.

According to Rolling Stone, Michelle Dick has been charged following the alleged attack, which prosecutors say is the latest incident in a harassment campaign spanning years.

The charges, made public today, include a felony count of making a criminal threat against the Fleetwood Mac legend, a felony count of assault with a deadly weapon using a motor vehicle on March 19th, and a felony count of vandalising Buckingham’s Mercedes-Benz S450 on the same day.

Dick faces a separate felony count of making a criminal threat against Buckingham on March 25th, and a misdemeanour battery charge for allegedly throwing an unidentified substance at the 76-year-old musician during that incident, though reports confirmed Buckingham was not injured.

Prosecutors also charged Dick with stalking both Buckingham and a second alleged victim, identified only as ‘Stephanie N.’

Prosecutors allege Dick has been stalking Buckingham from late 2021 through to last month’s incident. This follows a restraining order Buckingham sought in November 2024, which was granted on December 20, 2024. That order was prompted by a ‘swatting’ incident where Dick allegedly made a bogus 9-1-1 call, falsely reporting that Buckingham’s son was suicidal and that she’d heard gunshots at the musician’s home. The call resulted in nearly a dozen officers descending on his house, placing Buckingham in handcuffs while they searched the property.

In his petition for the restraining order, Buckingham stated, “I am afraid her conduct may escalate into something physically dangerous to me and my family.” He outlined a campaign of harassment that included leaving a photo collage at his home and making threats to a venue in San Francisco where he was set to perform. He also mentioned dozens of phone calls with “[…] threats to kill me and my family,” and bizarre claims from Dick that he was her father.

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Buckingham has unequivocally denied any connection to her. “I do not know Ms. Dick, and I am not her father,” he wrote in his statement to the court.

The incident comes just days after Buckingham shared his creative plans for 2026 in a video post on social media.

“I am still very, very grounded in my creative life,” he said in the video.

“I’ve been working on a new solo album for the last couple of years, which is one song away from being finished.”

Buckingham also hinted that a long-awaited Fleetwood Mac documentary could finally see the light of day this year, and spoke about his mended relationship with former partner and bandmate Stevie Nicks. The duo appear to have reconciled following the 2025 reissue of their 1973 debut album, Buckingham Nicks.