Could one of rock’s most famously fractured relationships finally be on the mend? If Lindsey Buckingham’s latest comments are anything to go by, a reunion with Stevie Nicks might just be on the cards.

Speaking about his plans for the year, the legendary Fleetwood Mac guitarist revealed he has a lot of projects in the works. “I am still very, very grounded in my creative life,” Buckingham said in a video posted to his Instagram.

“I’ve been working on a new solo album for the last couple of years, which is one song away from being finished.”

Buckingham also mentioned that a forthcoming Fleetwood Mac documentary, helmed by Frank Marshall for Apple, may arrive this year, featuring interviews with all four surviving core members: Buckingham, Nicks, Mick Fleetwood, and John McVie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindsey Buckingham (@lindseybuckingham) Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

But the real bombshell was his acknowledgement of a thawing relationship with Nicks. Buckingham credited the recent reissue of their pre-Mac album Buckingham Nicks for sparking a reconciliation.

“I think on a more general level, just the energy in terms of what Buckingham Nicks did to sort of create a resurgence of connection between Stevie and myself, I think on a larger scale, that seems to be something that’s in the air,” he explained.

“[…] what that translates to specifically, I wouldn’t want to speculate yet. But I believe with all my heart, it will translate to something good, and something wonderful, and something needed and something extremely appropriate.”

This is a massive shift, considering the duo’s tumultuous history, which famously culminated in Buckingham’s firing from Fleetwood Mac in 2018. The reunion talk also seems to contradict Nicks’ previous statements. In a 2024 interview, she said she couldn’t envision a Fleetwood Mac tour following the death of Christine McVie in 2022.

However, with the ice seemingly broken and the 50th anniversary of their monumental album Rumours looming in 2027, the timing for some sort of reunion feels right.

Read more about the album that started it all: Mysterious Billboard Hints at New Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham Project