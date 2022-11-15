Mornington Peninsula’s NinchFest is returning next February and the beachside festival has just dropped its impressive line up for the two day event.

First Nations hip hop icon Birdz, surf-rockers The Grogans, celebrated singer-songwriter William Crighton, Australian turntable champion DJ Dexter (formerly of The Avalanches), psych-garage outfit Nice Biscuit, five-piece power-pop act The Prize and more will hit the stage at the all-ages festival over a jam-packed two-day schedule.

Festival go-ers have the option of buying a single day ticket, or a two days pass, and kids under 13 are able to enter for free. Tickets start from $100 and are on sale now via trybooking.com.

It’s NinchFest’s sixth installment and the popular event has previously hosted the likes of Amyl and the Sniffers, NO ZU, Bad // Dreems, Cable Ties, Private Function, Clamm, Caitlin Harnett and the Pony Boys, The Meanies and more. This year, the festival has hand-selected an even bigger crop of artists, dishing up the most diverse lineup since its inception, split across the two festival days. This year’s event will be held at St Andrew’s Beach Recreation Club.

Last year the event returned after a year off in 2021 due to the pandemic restrictions, and the day is undoubtedly one of the biggest music events to take place in Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula. While Ninchfest is a two day festival, there is no accommodation or camping on-site, and attendees must leave the event after the last band plays.

NinchFest

St Andrew’s Beach Recreation Club. Buy tickets here.

(Tickets are also available at the gate on event days, unless sold out)

Friday, February 10th, 2023

The Grogans

Cutters

Rot TV

Freya Josephine Hollick

Smooch

Zig Zag

The Domesticated Animals

St Andrews Beach Community Choir

Saturday, February 11th, 2023

Birdz

William Crighton

DJ Dexter

Peter Bibby

Nice Biscuit

Bumpy

Jazzparty

The Prize

Ali (Indonesia)

Boing Boing

The High Heaven

The Double Agents

The Bloody Norahs

