Linkin Park have added a new date to their 2026 headline arena tour of Australia next year.

Linkin Park officially announced their long-awaited return tour of Australia in August. Presented by Live Nation and Triple M, the tour will take them to Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney, and now Adelaide in March of next year.

Announced today, a new show has been added at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre on Thursday, March 12th. Check out their full Australian tour dates below.

Tickets to the newly announced Adelaide show go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 12th at 1pm local time. The LP Underground (Legacy) pre-sale begins on Monday, December 8th at 12pm local time; the LP Underground (Passport) pre-sale begins one hour later on the same day; the Mastercard pre-sale begins on Tuesday, December 9th at 1pm local time; the Live Nation pre-sale begins on Thursday, December 11th at 1pm local time.

This will be Linkin Park’s first tour of Australia since 2013 and the first since their revival with new vocalist Emily Armstrong.

“Getting back out on the road has been incredible,” Mike Shinoda previously shared in a statement. “The fans’ support is overwhelming, and we’re ready to bring this energy to Australia.

“[Latest album] From Zero is a new chapter for us, and we’re so excited to share it with everyone on a bigger scale.”

Linkin Park’s reunion tour began last year, despite some controversy involving late frontman Chester Bennington’s family and issues around Armstrong. From Zero, their first album since 2017’s One More Light, debuted at No. 1 on the ARIA Albums Chart.

Linkin Park 2026 Australian Tour

Ticket information available here