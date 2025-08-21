Linkin Park have added new dates to their 2026 tour of Australia due to overwhelming demand.

Set to bring their ‘From Zero World Tour’ down under in March next year, the US heavyweights have announced three new shows: Brisbane Entertainment Centre on Thursday March 5th, Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne on Tuesday, March 10th and Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on Sunday, March 15th.

Tickets for all 2026 Australia dates go on sale to the public tomorrow (Friday, August 22nd) at 11am local time.

It marks Linkin Park’s first tour of Australia since 2013 and the first since their revival with new vocalist Emily Armstrong.

“Getting back out on the road has been incredible,” Mike Shinoda shares in a statement. “The fans’ support is overwhelming, and we’re ready to bring this energy to Australia.

“[Latest album] From Zero is a new chapter for us, and we’re so excited to share it with everyone on a bigger scale.”

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Linkin Park’s reunion tour began last year, despite some controversy involving late frontman Chester Bennington’s family and issues around Armstrong. From Zero, their first album since 2017’s One More Light, debuted at No. 1 on the ARIA Albums Chart.

Armstrong was officially added to the band’s lineup last September. At their first performance with the new lineup, frontman Shinoda told the crowd, “We are thrilled to be back out here. It is not about erasing the past. It is about starting this new chapter into the future and coming out here for each and every one of you. We loved writing this music. We are very fuckin’ excited about the new record. So thank you guys very much. We had an incredible night with you.”

Linkin Park 2026 Australian Tour