Linkin Park have announced that a scheduled show in Adelaide for tonight will not be going ahead.

In a statement posted to social media on Thursday (March 12th), the US heavyweights confirmed the show booked for Adelaide Entertainment Centre will not be going ahead.

“We have made the extremely difficult decision to cancel tonight’s show due to an illness in the band,” the statement reads.

“The Australian tour has been incredible so far and we are devastated that we’re unable to perform for our fans in Adelaide. Unfortunately, the show will not be rescheduled. Please know that cancelling a show is not a decision we take lightly.

“We are sorry to those fans who were planning to attend.”

Read the full statement below.

Linkin Park kicked off their Australian tour in Brisbane last week before moving on to play two shows in Melbourne. Following the now-cancelled Adelaide gig, the band are scheduled to wrap up the local run in Sydney this weekend with two performances.

Rolling Stone AU/NZ gave the show in Brisbane a positive review, saying the group “celebrated both new and old flames”.

“The closing stretch — ‘Numb’, ‘In the End’, a lung-shredding ‘Faint’ — arrived with the weight of songs that have meant something to too many people for too long to ever feel routine. The encore brought ‘Papercut’, ‘Heavy Is the Crown’, and finally ‘Bleed It Out’, extended with a Fort Minor verse buried in the bridge, closing the night in a breathless, confetti-dusted blur,” the review reads.

“’It’s been a long time for us to come back to Brisbane,’ Shinoda said before the final song. ‘Hopefully it doesn’t take us as long to come back next time.’ Australia will definitely be holding him to that.”

Read the full review here.