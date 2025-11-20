A beloved Sydney-based rock band has been confirmed as the support for Linkin Park’s 2026 Australian tour.

Polaris, who have dauntlessly faced and channelled life’s angst, frustrations and despair through their craft since forming in 2012, will join the iconic US band for all six arena shows.

Polaris have three studio albums, multiple ARIA Award nominations, millions of streams, sold-out headline tours of Australia, and a formidable global live reputation under their belts, which have cemented them as mainstays of Australian music.

Renowned for their emphatic relatability and explosive arrangements, the band established their place as a fixture in the Australian heavy landscape early on via their first two ARIA-nominated albums, 2017’s The Mortal Coil and 2020’s The Death Of Me, both of which debuted in the Australian Top 10.

More recently, they released Fatalism. The album landed at No. 29 on Rolling Stone AU/NZ‘s 100 Best Albums of the 2020s So Far list, and it led them to a nomination for the prestigious Australian Music Prize.

Linkin Park will kick off the tour on March 3rd at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre with two shows, before two at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne and two at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena.

It marks Linkin Park’s first visit to Australia since 2013, and the first since their revival with new vocalist Emily Armstrong. Linkin Park’s reunion tour began last year, despite some controversy involving late frontman Chester Bennington’s family and issues around Armstrong.

Armstrong was officially added to the band’s lineup last September. At their first performance with the new lineup, frontman Shinoda told the crowd: “We are thrilled to be back out here. It is not about erasing the past. It is about starting this new chapter into the future and coming out here for each and every one of you. We loved writing this music. We are very fuckin’ excited about the new record. So thank you guys very much. We had an incredible night with you.”

The band made their triumphant return to the spotlight with new singles “The Emptiness Machine”, which surged to No. 1 on both the Billboard Alternative and Mainstream Rock Airplay charts, and “Heavy is the Crown”, the official League of Legends World Championship Anthem and their first collaboration with Riot Games.

The tour will see them perform the new hits alongside iconic anthems, spanning their 20+ year career.

LINKIN PARK 2026 AUSTRALIAN TOUR

with special guests Polaris