Linkin Park have released one of three new singles that will feature on the deluxe edition of their latest album, From Zero.

“Up From The Bottom” was recorded while the genre-defining nu metal band were on tour for their first album under singer Emily Armstrong, who replaced founding member Chester Bennington following his passing in 2017 which plunged the band into hiatus.

Modernising the style which encapsulated the late 2000s and early 2010s, the latest track features the same powerful drums and guitar riffs being driven home by Mike Shinoda’s rap verses and Armstrong’s fervent vocals but adds in touches of turntable scratches and 808s during the crescendo.

Check it out below.

The successful return of From Zero scored Linkin Park Rock Album of the Year at the recent iHeartRadio Music Awards and pushed first single, “The Emptiness Machine,” to #1 on Billboard’s Rock & Alternative Airplay Chart for 15 weeks.

“We are so grateful for the incredible reception to From Zero,” said Shinoda, “This new chapter, our continuing journey, and the connection between the band and fans has been more than we could’ve hoped for”.

Earlier, Shinoda revealed that the band “quietly began meeting up again in recent years” and “rather than ‘trying to restart the band,’” they worked with numerous musicians and “found a special kinship with Armstong and [drummer Colin Brittain].”

About the new era, Shinoda stated, “Before Linkin Park, our first band name was Xero. This album title refers to both this humble beginning and the journey we’re currently undertaking. Sonically and emotionally, it is about past, present, and future—embracing our signature sound, but new and full of life. It was made with a deep appreciation for our new and longtime bandmates, our friends, our family, and our fans. We are proud of what Linkin Park has become over the years, and excited about the journey ahead.”

Linkin Park will finish the massive world tour for the album on November 11 in Brazil, having touched down on four continents and selling out arenas Wembley Stadium in London, Stade de France in Paris, and Boston’s TD Garden.

The deluxe edition of From Zero will be released on May 16th, featuring two unreleased tracks “Let You Fade” and “Unshatter”, and five live tracks captured during the tour.

Linkin Park’s “Up From The Bottom” is out now via Warner Records.