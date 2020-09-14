It’s been a decade since Linkin Park unleashed their sprawling, ambitious, odyssey of a fourth album, A Thousand Suns.

To commemorate the occasion, the band have shared a mini-documentary, delving into the creative process of the “multi-concept record”.

“We want to go to a psychedelic place where you can feel and see the sounds,” explains the late Chester Bennington. “We want to be in a multi-sensual place, musically. We want to combine it all into a story that feels as though we’re taking you on a journey.”

Check out the latest Linkin Park documentary, Meeting of a Thousand Suns:

Linkin Park will also be celebrating the 20th anniversary of their career-defining debut album, Hybrid Theory. The band is set to release an extensive reissue of the album on October 9th via Warner Records.

The Hybrid Theory reissue will arrive in a 5xCD set, which includes the 2002 remix album Reanimation as well as a trove of rarities, a 3xLP vinyl box set, and a super deluxe box set with DVDs featuring live performances, an 80-page illustrated book, and new lithographs from Mike Shinoda, Joe Hahn, and Hybrid Theory art director Frank Maddocks.