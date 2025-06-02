Linkin Park performed ahead of the UEFA Champions League Final in Munich on Saturday night, delivering a four-song set for the audience before the match between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan.

Taking the stage at Munich Football Arena, the band played “The Emptiness Machine”, “In the End”, “Numb,” and “Heavy Is the Crown”, as per Rolling Stone. The set previewed their upcoming world tour, supporting their latest album From Zero, released last year.

The appearance marks a notable moment in the band’s recent return to live performance, following a reunion tour that began last autumn. In September, Linkin Park officially introduced Emily Armstrong as their new vocalist. Her addition drew some public attention, including reactions from the late Chester Bennington’s family and discussion around prior associations with Danny Masterson.

From Zero is the band’s first studio album since 2017’s One More Light, which was released shortly before Bennington’s passing. During the group’s first performance with the new lineup, co-founder Mike Shinoda addressed the crowd, saying, “We are thrilled to be back out here. It is not about erasing the past. It is about starting this new chapter into the future and coming out here for each and every one of you.”

Shinoda later spoke about the band’s future during an appearance on The Tonight Show, noting that continuing as Linkin Park evolved naturally rather than being part of a planned relaunch. “I think the important thing for us is that we never set out to, like, ‘Let’s bring the band back’ or ‘Let’s find a singer.’ That was never our intention or our goal,” he said.

The North American leg of the band’s upcoming tour begins July 29th at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. They’ll continue across the US through August and September, with a standout date at Dodger Stadium alongside Queens of the Stone Age. The American run is scheduled to wrap up on September 24th in Seattle.