It’s official: the new lineup of Linkin Park is a hit.

Now led by Emily Armstrong, Linkin Park’s eighth and latest album, From Zero, blasts to No. 1 on the ARIA Chart, for the nu-metal favourites’ fourth leader.

From Zero is the band’s first album to debut at No. 1, and first with the fresh lineup, which features Armstrong on vocals and was assembled following the passing of former frontman Chester Bennington in 2017.

None of Linkin Park’s studio LPs have gone lower than No. 3 on the ARIA Chart. From Zero follows the U.S. outfit’s previous No. 1s Hybrid Theory (from 2000), Minutes To Midnight (2007) and A Thousand Suns (2010).

The new release caps a turbulent few months for Linkin Park. The band made their live comeback September in Los Angeles, where they introduced its new singer and drummer Colin Brittain.

The reunion, however, quickly sparked controversy over Armstrong’s alleged connections to Scientology and support for Danny Masterson.

Linkin Park has a busy road ahead, with a major tour behind the new collection taking the rockers through Asia, North America and Europe in 2025, though Australian dates haven’t been announced.

As the album dropped here, fans got the chance to buy exclusive merch at pop-up stores in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane.

Also new to the top tier is veteran Australian rapper Illy’s Good Life, for his fourth ARIA top 10 appearance. Good Life is the two-time ARIA Award winner’s seventh album from the two-time ARIA Award winner, a tally that includes No. 1s with Two Degrees (2016) and The Space Between (2021). It’s one of just three Australia-made albums in the top 50.

Over on the ARIA Singles Chart for the week of November 25th, Gracie Abrams rules for a second successive week with “That’s So True,” ahead of Rosé’s platinum-certified former leader “APT.”, with Bruno Mars, and Carpenter’s “Taste,” respectively.

Just two homegrown singles appear in the top 40: The Kid LAROI’s “Nights Like This,” up 25-20, and Vance Joy’s evergreen hit “Riptide,” up 35-25.