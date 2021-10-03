QLD-based rapper Lisi has shared the new clip for ‘Til The Death’ and we’re excited to be sharing it as our latest Video of the Week.

Lisi delivers his trademark, unique sound: a stylish and casual rap that flows effortlessly. The Samoan roots that he’s so proud of shine throughout his music, thanks to both his distinctive accent and the use of words specific to the Polynesian language.

His latest single, ‘Til the Death’ is no exception.

“Me and my uso started out from way back/ We were just kids but we never follow the same track,” read some of the lyrics in his new drop. Uso is a Samoan word that’s used when a man addresses another man as his brother, or a woman addresses another woman as her sister.

‘Til The Death’ is described as ” a fictional story about two young men who have grown up together with their lives following different paths, however, they’ve remained connected in their brotherhood. The story touches on knife violence and the tragic consequences that can unfold when youth go down that path.”

“Love your usos, look out for your usos, and never lead them astray,” Lisi says speaking of the message behind the track.

Lisi is well known for his no holds barred attitude, he speaks freely in his music and isn’t opposed to dropping graphic descriptions or explicit words. So, it comes as little surprise that the clip accompanying ‘Til The Death’ starts with the following warning “Disclaimer. The following video contains graphic and violent imagery. This video does not condone violence.

The video then scans to a touching scene of two young kids enjoying family life. The music clip follows the story of their lives heading in separate directions as the boys grow up. One of the boys appears to take a more sinister path and is involved in knife violence.

Regardless of his friend’s choices, the more responsible friend seems to stick by his pal even as he makes questionable decisions. The boy who was involved in violence is eventually shot dead, and the video pans to his friend leaning sadly over him.

The chilling visual production was directed by Moonboy, who has worked with Youngn Lipz, Day1, Kerser, HP Boyz and Manu Crooks in the past.

Lisi has rescheduled his Australian tour dates for February 2022. You can find out more info and buy tickets here.

Watch the music video for ‘’Til The Death’ by Lisi: