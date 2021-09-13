ALPHAMAMA has released her brand new clip for ‘Ex-Demons’ and we’re excited to feature it as our latest Video of the Week.

A song which explores emancipation from toxic relationships, it’s no surprise that ‘Ex-Demons’ is seems to be striking a chord all over the world.

Since its release on July 28th, ALPHAMAMA’S single ‘Ex-Demons’ has raked in over 12,000 Spotify streams, has had airtime on FBi, Joy FM and Eastside Radio and has been featured in playlists by AMNPlify, Waevz and Apple Music.