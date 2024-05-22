We finally have some good festival news in Australia: Listen Out is returning in 2024.

Organisers have announced that the touring festival will hit Brisbane, Perth, Melbourne, and Sydney next year, with Listen In returning to Adelaide and New Zealand as well. You can check out the full dates and venues below – all dates take place in September and October.

According to a press release, Listen Out “will stay true to its genre-focused lineup of international and local hip hop and electronic artists.”

Listen Out enjoyed a successful 2023 run, with the most tickets sold since its inception, despite it being a difficult time for Australian music festivals.

Last year’s lineup featured big international acts such as Four Tet, Lil Uzi Vert, Metro Boomin, and Skrillex, alongside strong local talent like Kobie Dee and Mallrat.

“It’s been a very tough time for the Australian music festival industry and we are thrilled to be back in 2024, welcoming returning and first-time attendees through the gates,” Listen Out promoters share.

It should be noted that all Listen Out shows will be 16+ this year, but Listen In in Auckland will be 18+.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

The festival received positive reviews last year.

“ONEFOUR, ArrDee and Marc Rebillet thrill at the Victorian leg of the annual hip hop and dance music festival,” NME wrote of the Melbourne leg, praising the festival as a “rap-fuelled day of lost inhibition.”

“Gearing up for a day of dancing, drinking, and diva behaviour, nearly 40,000 festivalgoers poured into Brisbane Showgrounds,” Purple Sneakers wrote of the Brisbane leg.

More information about the festival can be found here.

Listen Out 2024

Friday, September 27th (16+)

Caribbean Gardens, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, September 28th (16+)

HBF Arena, Perth, WA

Saturday, October 5th (16+)

Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane, QLD

Sunday, October 6th (16+)

Centennial Park, Sydney, NSW

Listen In 2024

Sunday, September 29th (16+)

Ellis Park, Adelaide, SA

Friday, October 4th (18+)

Go Media Stadium, Auckland, NZ