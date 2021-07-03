Taylor Swift has repaid Aaron Dessner for his help with her last albums by collaborating with his Big Red Machine project.

Big Red Machine, Dessner’s project alongside Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon, is releasing its new album How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last? on August 27th.

Swift is set to feature on two songs on the record and, as per CNN, ‘Renegade’ is the first to be released. And Swift gushed about getting to collaborate with Dessner again. “When Aaron Dessner came into my life, I was ushered into his world of free-flowing creativity where you don’t overthink, you just make music,” she wrote. “A song we wrote for his project [Big Red Machine] (which also features [Justin Vernon]) is out! It’s called Renegade.”

Dessner, of course, co-produced and co-wrote Swift’s titanic 2020 albums folklore and evermore, which came out of nowhere last year and went onto break several records. He released his own statement about the new song. “While we were making folklore and evermore last year, Taylor and I sometimes talked about experimenting and writing songs together someday for Big Red Machine. Making music with your friends just to make it — that’s how Big Red Machine started and has grown — and that’s how Renegade came about too,” he explained.

“This song was something we wrote after we finished evermore and it dawned on us that this was a BRM song. Taylor’s words hit me so hard when I heard her first voice memo and still do, every time. Justin lifted the song further into the heavens, and my brother [Bryce Dessner]’s strings and drummer Jason Treuting add so much. The feeling and sound of this song feel very much at the heart of How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last?. I’m so grateful to Taylor for continuing to share her incredible talent with me and that we are still finding excuses to make music together.” For more on this topic, follow the Indie Observer. Check out ‘Renegade’ by Big Red Machine featuring Taylor Swift: