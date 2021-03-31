Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Earlier this week, Skegss graced our ears with their sophomore album, Rehearsal. And Taylor Swift fans are getting behind it too.

With the album described as a “thrill ride through the band’s laissez-faire lifestyle and sunkissed narratives of love, friendship and youthful musings”, we’re also getting behind another narrative of love and friendship… one that we didn’t particularly think would ever come into fruition.

We tweeted, “Dear @taylorswift13, we know you hate @scooterbraun so we wanted to let you know that @skegss might beat out @justinbieber for #1 in Australia this week. If Skegss do, that’s a win for the good guys, and an L for Scooter. All support appreciated.”

Much like Skegss, Justin Bieber recently dropped his latest album, Justice. To no surprise really, it’s also been doing pretty well, dethroning Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous which reigned supreme on the Billboard charts for a whole ten weeks.

While Justice might be receiving a heap of chart success and catapulting Bieber to claim the title of being the youngest solo artist to have eight No. 1 albums in the Billboard chart, the ‘Hold On’ singer was also issued with a cease and desist letter from dance duo, Justice, for his album artwork on Justice, which bared a particularly striking resemblance design-wise.

Justice’s co-manager Tyler Goldberg said in an interview with Rolling Stone, “The morning Bieber announced his album, it was pretty tough to miss.”

And unlike Bieber, Skegss haven’t received a cease and desist and they are also now backed by the power of the Taylor Swift army, aka the Swifties. And as always, the proof is in the tweets.

Will Skegss beat out Bieber on the charts here Down Under? For more on this topic, follow the Taylor Swift Observer and the Skegss Observer.

