Singer-songwriter George Alice transformed the Rüfüs Du Sol hit ‘Alive’ for triple j’s Like A Version.

The triple j Unearthed High alumni – she triumphed in 2019 for her debut single ‘Circles’ – returned with her band to take part in Like A Version.

It was bold to take on the euphoric EDM of Rüfüs Du Sol but the 18-year-old handled it with aplomb: gone is the mighty icy soundscape, replaced by a restrained coolness that focused attention on Alice’s gorgeous vocals. The cover also made sure to retain the hopeful euphoria at the core of the track.

“I was really drawn to the song because there’s a lot of depth to the lyrics,” she explained. “I worked with Gab (Gabriel Strum, aka Japanese Wallpaper, who was part of her band for the performance) over Zoom… we made something that showcased my voice… and made it really cool.

With lots of my music people don’t get to see thee behind the scenes and how involved I am…with this cover I got to showcase both my voice and the thoughts that I had behind the arrangement.”

She added an explanation of what she hoped to achieve with her Like A Version: “The message from my Like A Version that I’d like to push is… I’m taking a stand for women in dance music just as great as any man that produces it or sings on it and I think that a woman can sing in dance music… it can go on a really beautiful direction if you let it.”

Alice also performed one of her originals, ‘Hold On’, a cut from her debut EP Growing Pains. The EP is scheduled for release on February 18th and can be pre-ordered here.

‘Alive’ was a standout track from Rüfüs Du Sol’s latest album Surrender, released late last year. The track earned the trio awards for Best Group and Best Dance Release at the 2021 ARIA Music Awards.

Check out ‘Alive’ (Rüfüs Du Sol) cover by George Alice:

Check out ‘Hold On’ by George Alice: