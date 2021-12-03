Powerhouse pop group Alter Boy were the latest guest on triple j’s Like A Version and they dropped a wonderful cover of Lil Nas X’s ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’.

The Perth band chilled out the rapper’s infectious song, slowing it down and letting lead vocalist Molly’s vocals come to the forefront. As three of Alter Boy’s six members are deaf or heard-of-hearing, they incorporated Australian Sign Language (Auslan) into their cover.

“We’re really passionate about advocating for the deaf community and showcasing Sign Language and the different types of music that can exist, whether visual or auditory,” Laura from the band explained in a post-performance interview.

“Lil Nas X is obviously such an icon, and for Jack, Molly and myself, choosing a song like that was really important to us, because as a queer person he is speaking a lot about themes of religion. That resonates a lot with us and the work we do, and the background a lot of us come from.”

Alter Boy also performed their own track ‘Act of God’, released earlier this year (see below). It’s the lead single from their debut EP of the same name. The release of the video of their perform actually coincides with International Day Of People With Disability. Celebrated annually on December 3rd, the event aims to encourage public awareness, understanding and acceptance of people living with disability.

You can catch Alter Boy doing their thing on the festival circuit next year. They’re scheduled to play Yours and Owls Festival in Wollongong next April, alongside the likes of Hilltop Hoods, Bliss N Eso, Peking Duk, Violent Soho and lots more. They’re also performing at Out of the Woods Festival in the same month.

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.

Check out ‘MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)’ (triple j Auslan cover version) by Alter Boy:

Check out ‘Act of God’ by Alter Boy: