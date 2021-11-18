Jonny Greenwood has released his score for the forthcoming film The Power of the Dog.

Greenwood’s score arrives at the same time as the film is given a limited release around the U.S.. It will be available for streaming for everyone else on Netflix on December 1st.

It was preceded by the two singles ‘West’ and ’25 Years’ but now the full soundtrack is available to stream on Apple Music and Spotify (see below).

Helmed by acclaimed New Zealand director Jane Campion, the Western drama is based on a 1967 novel of the same name by Thomas Savage.

It boasts quite the cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, partners Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons, Aussie Kodi Smit-McPhee, and rising star Thomasin McKenzie lead quite the ensemble.

The story follows rancher Phil Burbank (Cumberbatch), who torments his brother George and his new family after George brings home a wife and step son. Poor Benedict really committed to his role, revealing that he got nicotine poisoning from smoking so many roll-up cigarettes.

Greenwood explained what attracted him to soundtracking Campion’s film in a statement. “The main thought I kept returning to was that this film is set in the modern era,” he said. “It’s too easy to assume any cowboy story takes place in the 19th century.

Love Indie? Get the latest Indie news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

There is so much culture in Phil’s character. He’s well read and it isn’t hard to imagine his taste in music being — alongside his proficiency on the banjo — very sophisticated.

The pleasure in a character this complex and emotionally pent-up, is that it allows for complexity in some of the music, as well as simpler, sweeter things for his contrasting brother. Bouncing between these two characters, musically, generated a lot of ideas.”

For more on this topic, follow the Film & TV Observer.

Stream Jonny Greenwood’s The Power of the Dog soundtrack: