Netflix has dropped the first sneak peek of Jeen-Yuhs, its upcoming documentary on the life and career of Kanye West.

Directed by Coodie Simmons and Chike Ozah, the film is set to showcase “both [West’s] formative days trying to break through and his life today as a global brand and artist”.

The first-look clip from the film, which was revealed during Netflix’s TUDUM event, shows a younger West rapping his track ‘Two Worlds’ alongside Mos Def.

While it has been announced that Jeen-Yuhs will premiere sometime in 2022, an exact release date is yet to be revealed.

In other news, West is planning to release a playlist featuring “forgotten tracks”, according to sound engineer Nikolai Skrobat.

Skrobat said the release could feature tracks that didn’t make the cut for West’s latest album DONDA.

“Actually this album is not finished yet… that is, it came out, but it is quite possible that after some time we will hear a different sound, options. themes, films,” Skrobat said in a statement shared by a Kanye West fan account on Twitter.

“Now Donda is out, and I’m working on his old tracks, because West wanted to go through all the archive and make a playlist of forgotten tracks.”

“There are a lot of them. Therefore, in the near future I will work in this direction.”

Check out a clip from the upcoming Kanye West documentary Jeen-Yuhs: