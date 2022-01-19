Sticky Fingers have dropped ‘Lekkerboy’, the title track off their upcoming album.

“AYYOP how we doing? Paddy here and I’ll cut right to the chase… I guess we kinda said the albums gonna be called We Can Make the World Glow … but yeah, we changed our mind. Here to tell ya the album is now called LEKKERBOY. & the title single is out everywhere,” the band confirmed in a statement.

“Ya see one of the many perks of being an independent operation is we can change our shit up and do whatever the fuck we like, whenever we please. It’s fucking great,” the Sydney rockers continued.

The band also explained the meaning behind the new album name Lekkerboy. “Dylan had disappeared for a few days. None the mind. We had some rare spare time and Amsterdam was new to us all,” they said.

“The people are lovely and the drugs even better. We had no trouble making friends and settling in. I woke up on the floor of a new friend’s house. My eyes slowly adjusted as I realised Dylan was standing over me. “What do you reckon?” Diz lifted his shirt to reveal fresh ink across his belly.”

‘Lekkerboy’ is the fifth track to be released off of their forthcoming album. It’s a melancholic banger, filled with anguished vocals and a mellow mood. Touching on a theme like addiction, it’s also a very personal look into the lives of the five Aussie boys.

And on a less serious note, it contains the line “Coming up Milhouse”, which is sometimes all that’s needed.

The new album will be Sticky Fingers’ first release since 2019’s Yours to Keep, which reached number four on the ARIA Album Chart.

Check out ‘Lekkerboy’ by Sticky Fingers: